A taste of culture

Ready-made meals and instant ramen are a staple for college students. They are affordable and easy to prepare, especially if you don’t have a fully functioning kitchen. But San Francisco State University third-year student Melissa Jimenez brought the comfort meals that she grew up with when she made the move from Richmond.

Throughout her adolescence, Jimenez helped her mom with her catering business which left a big impact on her to this day. For her, food has helped create a sense of community through homemade meals. One of those instrumental dishes is Camarones con crema, which she shares with her community now, just like her mom does.