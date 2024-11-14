The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Golden Gate Xpress
Golden Gate Xpress

A taste of culture

Melissa Jimenez, a third-year student at San Francisco State University, talks about her experience with family, community, identity and food.
Hannah Straily, Multimedia and Podcast EditorNov 14, 2024

Ready-made meals and instant ramen are a staple for college students. They are affordable and easy to prepare, especially if you don’t have a fully functioning kitchen. But San Francisco State University third-year student Melissa Jimenez brought the comfort meals that she grew up with when she made the move from Richmond. 

Throughout her adolescence, Jimenez helped her mom with her catering business which left a big impact on her to this day. For her, food has helped create a sense of community through homemade meals. One of those instrumental dishes is Camarones con crema, which she shares with her community now, just like her mom does.

Hannah Straily, Multimedia and Podcast Editor
Hannah Straily (she/her) is the multimedia and podcast editor for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a journalism major with a minor in education. Born and raised in San Diego, Hannah now lives in San Francisco. In Fall 2023, she studied at the Danish School of Media and Journalism in Denmark where she reported across the EU. In her free time, Hannah enjoys hiking, reading and spending time with friends. Hannah Straily (ella) es redactora de multimedia y podcast para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia Periodismo con una concentración en Educación. Originalmente de San Diego, Hannah actualmente vive en San Francisco. En el otoño de 2023, Hannah estudió en la Danish School of Media and Journalism y reportó en toda Europa. En su tiempo libre, le gusta ir de excursión, leer y pasar tiempo con sus amigues.  