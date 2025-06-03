SFSU alum blends Peruvian and Palestinian cultures at parents’ former San Leandro space

A lot of folks who take over family businesses or do the route that I did — which we lost the business and open my own in the same space — they do it because, a lot of the times, they have so much pressure from their family to do, like they have no choice. But I truly had a choice.

There was no business. We lost it. I thought about doing other things, and I had done other jobs, but I always found my way back. So this was truly my choice. It wasn’t one of those things like, yeah, I have my family business. This is like a proud reincarnation of my family business.

My name is Jijad Hijazi. This is my cafe, Ancestors Cafe. I’m born and raised in San Francisco. Half Peruvian, half Palestinian. My mom’s from Arequipa. My dad’s from Gaza. The family business was called Blue Dish Catering, Blue Dish Cafe and Catering, in the same physical space. My dad opened it in 1994, or my parents did. San Leandro is kind of a food desert.

My dad brought fresh food here. It’s all fast food everywhere. It’s a lot of fast food, but my dad brought actual fresh food, family recipes, and little by little, the community found out. Word would spread, and it was really busy, really popular. Every non-school day, my entire life, I worked with my family. Every summer, every school day off.

I was doing the cashier, taking orders, standing on milk crates when I was a little kid. I learned a lot watching both of them on both ends because I was like my dad. I was always drawn to the kitchen, so I picked up a lot of cooking different things. And also, my mom would cook at home.

So, I was always helping my mom in the kitchen. As far as running a business, just watching my mom do the books and talk to customers. Several times a week, I’m doing something. Whether it’s putting together a fruit and cheese tray for a catering or talking to a customer, I’m verbatim either saying things my mom would say or just remembering my mom,as a kid, like, “Okay, when you do this, when you put the cheese and the grains, make sure you do it like this, okay? Because one day, you’re going to do this.” And I’m hearing this as a kid, and I’m like, “I don’t know what’s going to happen in my life.” But actually doing it, it’s dope.

But unfortunately, we lost the business in the pandemic. I mean, this is the epitome of having the rug just pulled out from under you. I went to Peru for the first time since I was 18. So, it’d been a long, long time. It was on that trip in Peru. I came up with this concept for Ancestors Cafe because we were trying to figure out what to do with the space.

Being on that trip, eating all the food. I was there for like a month, just going around eating. Peruvian food’s hella bomb. Palestinian food‘s hella bomb. I was like, “Yo, I need to open up a little spot that has Peruvian food, Palestinian food, some good coffee.” That’s how Ancestors came about.

After Oct. 7, this became another form of therapy for me. My father’s from Gaza, so we’ve lost hundreds of relatives since Oct. 7. I immediately just came in here, put up Palestinian flags. My mom was worried. She said, “Jijad, be careful.” There’s so much Islamophobia, so much Arabphobia going around that she just was worried about how the community was going to respond.

I was like, “Thanks, Mom,” but I’m moving with my heart completely. I’m being authentic as possible. I was just coming into it, as far as the Palestinian and the things coming into Ancestors Cafe — just, I gotta honor my people. I gotta let people know about Palestinian food. I want whoever my staff will be to just enjoy coming to work because I grew up in my family business.

Like I said earlier, it was a beautiful thing, but it was toxic as hell at times because they’re so comfortable with each other that, sometimes, a lot of discomfort comes with that comfort. And I’ve worked other places, too. There’s nothing worse than not wanting to go to work. Them waking up and being like, “Oh, I have to go to work.”

I’m doing everything I can to break the cycle, to honor myself and honor my parents who didn’t know better, and my grandparents didn’t know better. I’m trying to teach my team too, about self-care, resting, making sure that they’re taking their lunch break for however long they need. It’s dope. This is my baby, this place.