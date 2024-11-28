The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Thousands head to Alcatraz for annual Indigenous Peoples ceremony

Attendees traveled to participate in traditional prayers and songs at the event, which recognized Indigenous resistance
Byline photo of Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online EditorNov 28, 2024
Neal Wong
Thousands who attended the Thanksgiving Sunrise Gathering watched performances as the sun rose over on Alcatraz Island on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

About 5,000 people were on Alcatraz Island early this morning for the annual Indigenous Peoples Thanksgiving Sunrise Gathering. As the sun rose over the San Francisco Bay, the event honored resistance against oppression, not only in the Americas but around the world.

The ceremony included traditional prayers, songs, and dances, with participants gathering around a ceremonial fire. Many speakers emphasized themes of unity and resistance, connecting current Indigenous struggles to historical ones.

Organized by the International Indian Treaty Council (IITC), the gathering also commemorated the 1969 occupation of Alcatraz by the Indians of All Tribes, which included students from San Francisco State University led by Richard Oakes.

“The Alcatraz occupation was the spark that lit a flame seen around the world,” said IITC Co-founder William A. Means of the Oglala Lakota Nation in a press release. “We gather on Alcatraz Island every year to honor the resisters that stood up for our rights in 1969 and all the way back to 1492.”

The event also highlighted Thanksgiving’s history. Speakers said that the first Thanksgiving was declared by the governor of Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1637 to celebrate the massacre of 700 Pequot Indians.

“We are coming together in prayer and solidarity, sharing our resilient cultures and honoring the original occupiers who stood up for the sovereignty and self-determination of all Indigenous Peoples,” said Morning Star Gali in a press release. “We continue their commitment to defend the rights, cultures and lands of Indigenous Peoples in the spirit of unity, resistance, and healing.”

A view of the thousands that gathered for the Thanksgiving Sunrise gathering on Alcatraz Island on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

Activists who spoke at the gathering included those who discussed Gaza, salmon returning after the Klamath River dam removal and a petition for President Biden to grant clemency for Leonard Peltier.

Attendees took ferries from San Francisco’s Pier 33 starting at 4:15 a.m. and arrived back at Pier 33 by 9 a.m.

Brian Webster went to the ticket counter early Thursday morning after deciding to see the ceremony after not having attended one for over 30 years.

“I forgot — one — how cold it is, how big it is, how many people there were — I was shocked that the tickets were sold out,” Webster said. “I went on the website a week beforehand, the tickets were sold out so I was kinda praying that I could get a ticket.”

Some participants made long journeys and woke up very early to attend. Tina Rund drove from Oregon last night and didn’t sleep. She was one of many people who traveled to attend the ceremony. “I think it’s awesome to see people from Peru all the way to Alaska — all nations — come in from all over,” Rund said.

Members of the Muwekma Ohlone tribe perform a song during the Thanksgiving Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

Lynn Heinz, who drove from Arizona and stayed with friends, had attended smaller ceremonies closer to where she lives but it was her first time attending one on Alcatraz.

“There’s a lot more people,” Heinz said. “Arizona — it’s more specific that you mostly see a lot of Indigenous people celebrating there. Not a lot of other cultures do you see so much. So here, it’s just so much — I just feel like there’s more awareness with all the people that are here.”

Michelle Reddington Fazelli, who has attended since 1982, said the ceremony changes every year, reflecting changes in the world and current events.

“The world is constantly changing, but native medicine and the good Red Road in the four directions that are yellow, white, red and black does not change,” she said. “The intention does not change in space that we hold and the way that’s not changed.”

Another longtime attendee was Manny Lieras, a singer for the ceremony who has attended for 22 years and helps coordinate the musical performances.

“[It’s] a very diverse showing out of different indigenous folks from different tribes to come out and share culture and just celebrate our existence,” Lieras said. “Our existence truly is a resistance of systems that have impacted our communities through intentional cultural degradation… It’s just a big celebration for our lives and the people who came before us.”

The IITC also organized a prior sunrise gathering on the island on Oct. 14 for Indigenous Peoples Day.

Gabriel Carver
One of the performers dancing during the Thanksgiving Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)
About the Contributors
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, then as the copy editor, and now as the online editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four San Francisco State University Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es un estudiante de cuarto año que estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Educación. Es originalmente de San Francisco y asistió a la Washington High School. Ha fotografiado y escrito para Golden Gate Xpress primero como colaborador, luego como fotógrafo, después como redactor de textos y ahora como redactor en línea. Sus fotos han aparecido en San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local y Xpress Magazine. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cuatro cursos del Experimental College en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].
Gabriel Carver
Gabriel Carver, Staff Photographer
Gabriel Carver (he/him) is a third-year photojournalism student and minoring in kinesiology. He was born and raised in Sacramento, the city that sculpted him as a person and brought him to his hard, photography. He is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress and hopes to learn from the best. Gabriel enjoys physical activities and jazz. Gabriel Carver (él) es un estudiante de tercer año y estudia Fotoperiodismo con una especialización en Kinesiología. Es de Sacramento,  la ciudad que le influyó para convertirse en un fotógrafo serio. Es fotógrafo para Golden Gate Xpress y espera  aprender de los mejores. A Gabriel le gusta la actividad física y la música jazz. 