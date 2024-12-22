The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

A lecturer’s punk rock tactics for salary protests

Behind David Gill’s motivation for the flyers around campus regarding President Mahoney’s salary
Kathia Noriega and Kiren KaurDec 22, 2024

David Gill has been an educator at San Francisco State University for 17 years, teaching as a lecturer in the English department. Before pursuing college, he took part in a punk rock band, something that influenced his life heavily. He developed kidney failure at 22 years old, which led him to seek a replacement kidney and reevaluate his life. His journey led him to San Francisco, particularly SFSU, which is where he finished his bachelor’s degree in creative writing in 2003 and got his master’s degree in literature in 2006.

School was never Gill’s niche, which led him to feel more connected to students on a different level. “I’m good at reaching people who aren’t necessarily interested in education because I can relate to them,” Gill said. “I know how to show people what’s cool. That’s what I did as an artist and a writer.”

It was announced that Gill would be one of the many lecturers getting cut this semester due to budget cuts. As someone who dedicated a great amount of time to the institution, Gill felt a mix of emotions that dictated his response, ranging from anger to sadness. To act, Gill used his punk rock beliefs as a motivation to address what he felt is a concern during these budget cuts: President Lynn Mahoney’s salary. 

Produced by Kathia Noriega Toloza and Kiren Kaur. Edited by Kathia Noriega Toloza.

