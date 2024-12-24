Fierce, Fat and Femme

Angelina Moles first moved to San Francisco in 2015 while she was pursuing her master’s in communication studies with an emphasis in fat studies. Her branding of “Fierce Fat Femme” shortly came into play following her move. Instead of being quieter and more reserved, she embraced who she was with the community that she created and allowed herself to not feel negatively about being fat.

Now, Moles has accomplished and personally gained so much just by embracing herself. She began the first-ever fat flea market called “The Fierce Fat Flea” where customers who range from size L to 24x can make selections of different clothing items with no hassle. Her popularity grew on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok through one thing only: accepting who she was and pushing others to do the same.



Jaiden Forey is a staff writer for Xpress Magazine.