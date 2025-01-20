Trump promises an America of a “new golden age” during second inauguration

America received re-elected Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States, who pledged to be a “peacemaker and unifier” for the nation from day one.

Following suit to President Ronald Regan’s second swearing into office in 1985, freezing climates made the event difficult to hold outside and the 2025 inauguration proceeded indoors at the Capitol Rotunda.

After J.D. Vance’s official swearing in as vice president, Trump was joined side-by-side with his family as he took oath to begin his second term as president.

In his inaugural address, Trump addressed areas of concern for the country’s immigration policies, “inflation crisis” and “energy emergency” among others to create a “flourishing” America. He also declared a “national emergency at the Southern Border” where he plans to stop all illegal entry and will also designate cartels as foreign terrorist groups.

SFSU microbiology student Lupe Amigon said she is worried about Trump’s plans for immigration as they will have an effect on her family members.

“My sister is an immigrant,” Amigon said. “I’m worried about her and my family who will have to come to terms with this. It’s depressing.”

In his plans to move forward, President Trump said America will once again be a rich nation in American-made manufacturing, placing tariffs and taxes on foreign countries to “enrich citizens” and defeat inflation with his infamous words, “drill baby, drill.”

SFSU cellular and molecular student, Isaac Walker, said he didn’t have any strong feelings about the inauguration. However, he is interested in seeing what tariffs will do for the country.

“Tariffs will change global trade,” Walker said. “It will have an effect for years to come. I’m not sure how it will play out.”

With the assistance of his administration, Trump also said he will change the way the government operates with a stop to government censorship. Instead, there will be a reinstating of free speech and a military focused on strength and not politics.

Although kinesiology student Leo Dujardin didn’t watch the inauguration nor has any particular interest in politics, he said all he can do is hope for the best.

“He’s been president before,” Dujarin said. “I don’t feel that his policies will change what happens here in San Francisco. I’m not for limiting people’s freedom, but he did say he would bring back freedom of speech, so that’s kinda cool.”

In his closing remarks to the nation, Trump shared his vision for the next 4 years in creating an America that is “prosperous and proud.”

“Nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans,” he said. “The future is ours and our golden age has just begun.”