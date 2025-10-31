Photos: Associated Students holds 10th annual Halloween Costume Contest

Music filled the Cesar Chavez Student Center at San Francisco State University as students signed up to compete in the Associated Students’ 10th annual Halloween Costume Contest.

Many came by on their way to class, to the Lobby Shop for a snack, or because they were invited over by the host of the contest, Gracie Lamar, an information desk attendant for AS. Costumes consisted of students’ favorite animated characters, spooky villains and even a Labubu.

Lamar asked anyone with a costume if they’d like to join the contest, bribing them with the prize of Taqueria Girasol vouchers if they were hesitant. Lamar was dressed as a character from the video game “The Sims” and had an ability to spot anyone with a costume near and far from the sign-in desk.

Contestants signed up to compete in four categories: best duo, most scary, most creative and best group, by filling out a form and taking a photo on the photobooth next to Lamar and other AS members at the desk. The winners will be announced via email.

Kylani Alvarez sports a full denim jumpsuit as a 70s disco girl on Friday Oct. 31, 2025. (Jolie Patricia Willson / Golden Gate Xpress)

Martin Sinlao poses for a friend taking a photo of his costume on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Sinlao had the idea for the Nigiri costume while looking at his pillow lying on his bed the night before. (Jolie Patricia Willson / Golden Gate Xpress)

Therese Tansiongco poses for a photo as the Pokémon Eevee on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Despite never having had Pokémon cards, Tansiongco still enjoys the media franchise. (Jolie Patricia Willson / Golden Gate Xpress)

Ronny Gonzales poses for a photo as Moleman from the comic book “Fantastic Four” on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Gonzales recreates the character and his protective glasses that reduce normal illumination to help the character see above ground. (Jolie Patricia Willson / Golden Gate Xpress)

Layla Mosqueda-Clark poses for the photobooth set up for the Associated Students’ 10th annual Halloween Costume Contest in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Students were instructed to take a photo with the photobooth after filling out a form with contact information, their name and their costume. (Jolie Patricia Willson / Golden Gate Xpress)

Associated Students members chat while holding the 10th annual Associated Students’ Halloween Costume Contest on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Jolie Patricia Willson / Golden Gate Xpress)

Associated Students members Gracie Lamar (left) and Karla Castellanos pose for a photo at the sign-in desk of the 10th annual Associated Students Halloween Costume Contest on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Jolie Patricia Willson / Golden Gate Xpress)

Shelby Corsiglia flexes muscles as Pit Fighter Vi from the famous Netflix show “Arcane,” in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Jolie Patricia Willson / Golden Gate Xpress)

Morgan Duong poses for a photo as Wirt from the animated show “Over the Garden Wall” in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Jolie Patricia Willson / Golden Gate Xpress)

The Associated Students welcome desk was decorated for the 10th annual Halloween Costume Contest on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Jolie Patricia Willson / Golden Gate Xpress)

Sally Pasion (left) and Mike Goldman show off their Labubu and Dracula costumes in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Pasion paper mached and painted the Labubu face onto a plastic mask. (Jolie Patricia Willson / Golden Gate Xpress)

Chloe Howard (left) and Farah Franco pose for a photo, dressed as characters Panty and Stocking from the show “Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt,” in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Jolie Patricia Willson / Golden Gate Xpress)

Students hang out and chat after entering the Associated Students’ Halloween Costume Contest on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Jolie Patricia Willson / Golden Gate Xpress)