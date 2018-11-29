The time is near, Santacon is here

Santa Claus is coming to town, more like thousands of Santa’s; this is SantaCon. A gathering of Santas, Mrs. Clauses, elves and even Grinches join together in San Francisco’s Union Square to celebrate the holiday season on Dec. 8. It is a time have fun and be silly, without any sort of agenda.The admission free, 21 and over event is accepting donations to the Toys for Tots program.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m where everyone will gather in Union Square, drop off their donations and then enjoy the rest of the afternoon in San Francisco. SantaCon is known to get quite rambunctious, so it is critical to be respectful of others and the city. It is advised that attendees carry identification and cash as bars along the SantaCon route will be cash only. A majority of bars can have a “No Santas” sign, so just be aware of that before attending.

Public transportation is the most accessible way to get there as parking is limited. So find your favorite holiday apparel, get in the spirit and sleigh your way down to Union Square on Dec. 8 to enjoy some holiday fun. This is SantaCon 2018.