The Happy Hour Podcast Episode 3: A NECESSARY CONVERSATION

Welcome back to The Happy Hour! Your palate cleansing podcast is here to provide some fresh insight on Black experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the intersections of identity shape how we all move through the world.

Join hosts Malakai Wade (@malakaiwade) and shaylyn martos (@shaylynmartos) in a short jaunt from our regular format; episode 3 is a conversation with Golden Gate Xpress reporters Nia Coats and Whitney Papalii about their recent work and personal experiences.

We find our happiness through sharing our passions with people we respect. Change begins with necessary conversation, and results from organized action.

Find this week’s stories and background below!

Nia’s stories:

Black owned cannabis companies (link)

Black Invincibility: The Myth (link)

Whitney’s stories:

Black Residents United in Housing hosts its first meeting of the semester to welcome back students (link)

Background research (optional!):

SFSU Resource Guide, collected by the BSU (link)

Fighting inequity in the face of COVID-19 (link)

Marijuana’s prohibition, its politics and its historic racists undertones (link)

‘We still have a long way to go,’ say 1968 SF State activists (link)

The fight for Ethnic Studies continues (link)

Promises unfulfilled for College of Ethnic Studies (link)

Gater article from 1967 (link)