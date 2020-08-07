The Happy Hour Podcast Episode 3: A NECESSARY CONVERSATION
Part 1: Two reporters highlighting Black experiences during a pandemic
Welcome back to The Happy Hour! Your palate cleansing podcast is here to provide some fresh insight on Black experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the intersections of identity shape how we all move through the world.
Join hosts Malakai Wade (@malakaiwade) and shaylyn martos (@shaylynmartos) in a short jaunt from our regular format; episode 3 is a conversation with Golden Gate Xpress reporters Nia Coats and Whitney Papalii about their recent work and personal experiences.
We find our happiness through sharing our passions with people we respect. Change begins with necessary conversation, and results from organized action.
Find this week’s stories and background below!
Nia’s stories:
Black owned cannabis companies (link)
Black Invincibility: The Myth (link)
Whitney’s stories:
Black Residents United in Housing hosts its first meeting of the semester to welcome back students (link)
Background research (optional!):
SFSU Resource Guide, collected by the BSU (link)
Fighting inequity in the face of COVID-19 (link)
Marijuana’s prohibition, its politics and its historic racists undertones (link)
‘We still have a long way to go,’ say 1968 SF State activists (link)
The fight for Ethnic Studies continues (link)
Promises unfulfilled for College of Ethnic Studies (link)
Gater article from 1967 (link)
shaylyn martos (she/her) works to provide better representation of LGBTQ+ people in media, and produces stories that address possible solutions to larger,...
Nia Coats is a San Francisco Native and a 4th year journalism student at San Francisco State. Her beat is mainly telling Black stories along with arts...
Whitney Papalii is a student at San Francisco University, pursuing a BA in Journalism (Online/Print) and a minor in Women and Gender Studies. This is her...
