Bernie Sanders appeals to Bay Area residents in campaign rally

Democractic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders came to Richmond Monday for a Bernie Get Out the Vote Rally.

Prior to Sanders speaking, local activists energized the crowd shown via a Sanders’ campaign live stream.

Ivan Aguilar, a Bernie 2020 field organizer, helped open the rally by asking people, “Are you ready to win big in California? The only way we can win is by mobilizing people around the country.”

“Power to the People” rang out over the speakers as Sanders stepped on stage to address the crowd.

Sanders told the crowd how his campaign is about two fundamental things: “We are going to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in the history of this country” and “It is about transforming our government and our economy.”

Massive levels of wealth and income inequality are two things Sanders brings up that he says people are sick and tired of. “Today we say to the entire 1% that we’re going to create a government that represents working people, not just wealthy campaign contributors.”

Appealing to the working class, Sanders talked about the fight for a $15 minimum wage, an easier way for workers to join unions and equal pay for equal work.

Sanders emphasized how his campaign is multigenerational, multiracial and grassroots.

He has raised 70% for his official campaign through small-dollar donors, who are individuals who have contributed less than $200 to a candidate.

“Our campaign together has raised more campaign contributions from more Americans, averaging 18 dollars and 50 cents.

“He does not have the right to buy the presidency,” Sanders said of candidate Mike Bloomberg, who had 0% of his campaign contributions from small-dollar donors.

“Our country believes in young people,” Sanders said.

Around a third of Sanders’ supporters are under the age of 30.

According to a Pew Research Center survey of registered voters, 73% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters said they will definitely vote for the party’s nominee. Sanders is the top second choice according to data taken by the Pew Research Center from Democrat and Democractic-leaning registered voters.

Sixty four delegates have been declared so far in the United States presidential primary election. Sanders is only one delegate behind Pete Buttigieg, with a total of 21 delegates earned so far. A total of 1,991 delegates are needed to win the nomination.