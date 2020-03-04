COVID-19 by the data
As of March 2nd, The World Health Organization has reported 88,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. In China, there are 80,174 confirmed cases cumulatively. The United States is still not in the top five places as far as number of confirmed cases. The San Francisco Chronicle cited 43 confirmed cases in California with 26 of those cases in the Bay Area as of March 2nd.
Catherine Stites is print and online journalism major at SF State graduating in May. Catherine is the city editor at the Golden Gate Xpress and previously...
