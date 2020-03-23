A marching band in quarantine

David Sjostedt

Michelle Ho, an industrial design major at SF State, is one of many students who have been asked to leave their on campus apartment by school administration.

SF State’s campus has been effectively shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the school has canceled all events, many of which Michelle was supposed to perform at. The outbreak and the resulting restrictions on group gatherings brings many challenges to her role in the professional-level marching band called drum corps. Still, she continues to practice even without access to the school’s music facilities.