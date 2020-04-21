A season cut short

Katya Candray is a freshman student athlete at SF State, coming from the cross country and track program at Great Oak High School in Temecula, California. She began at SF State in fall 2019 and ran cross country, also participating in winter track and planning to run the 5K and 1500 this spring, when the spring outdoor track season for 2020 was canceled Wednesday, March 11 due to COVID-19. Athletes were notified of the season being cut short after their morning practice that same day. Two days later Candray left San Francisco for Southern California, where she’s been running solo in her hometown until she can hopefully practice with teammates again this summer in preparation for cross country.