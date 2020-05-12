SF State goes online for Fall 2020

All 23 CSU campuses will go online for the Fall 2020 semester, announced California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced Tuesday during a CSU Board of Trustees meeting.

Approximately one hour after White’s announcement, SF State President Lynn Mahoney emailed students elaborating on SF State’s plan.

“With the health of our students and employees uppermost in my mind, I have made the very hard decision to continue with predominantly remote instruction through the fall semester,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney announced at the end of March that all Summer 2020 classes would be held online, but had not given a definitive answer regarding Fall until now.

In her announcement, Mahoney said that courses with specific in-person requirements would be granted exceptions. However, Mahoney also added that the university may go entirely online if they deem it necessary.

Over the last two months, the university has gradually closed off sections of campus, first moving classes online, then closing most academic buildings and asking students to leave campus housing, as well as the Mashouf Wellness Center and the library.

In this email, Mahoney also announced the closure of all campus recreational fields.

Despite face-to-face classes being canceled for the summer semester, students are still being charged fees for the Mashouf Wellness Center as well as the Student Body Center fee.

Student fees for the Fall 2020 semester are set to be raised, and the university has not yet given word on whether that will change in light of face-to-face class cancelations.

This is a developing story, please check here for more updates.