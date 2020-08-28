The Happy Hour Episode 3: A NECESSARY CONVERSATION Part 2

Diversifying our newsroom for the future

Welcome to our first Happy Hour episode of the fall semester! Your palate cleansing podcast is here to provide some fresh insight on the relationship between the SF State Black Student Union and the Golden Gate Xpress, social media slactivism, and how we experience reporting from certain identity roles.

Join hosts Malakai Wade (@malakaiwade) and shaylyn martos (@shaylynmartos) in our second part of a conversation with Xpress reporters Nia Coats and Whitney Papalii about their recent work and personal experiences.

We find our happiness through sharing our passions with people we respect. Change begins with necessary conversation, and results from organized action.

Find this week’s stories and background below!

Nia’s stories:

Black entrepreneurs make way for racial equity in cannabis industry (link)

Black Invincibility: The Myth (link)

Whitney’s stories:

BSU fundraiser unites campus groups to support Black businesses (link)

Black Residents United in Housing hosts its first meeting of the semester to welcome back students (link)

Background research (optional!):

SFSU Resource Guide, collected by the BSU (link)

Fighting inequity in the face of COVID-19 (link)

Gater article from 1967 (link)

‘We still have a long way to go,’ say 1968 SF State activists (link)

The fight for Ethnic Studies continues (link)

Promises unfulfilled for College of Ethnic Studies (link)

Bitch Media’s Editor in Chief Evette Dionne tweets about identity roles (link)

Overcoming systemic racism begins in our own newsrooms (link)