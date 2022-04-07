California lawmakers act swiftly following Sacramento massacre

Lawmakers are trying to find ways to stop gun violence across the state.

After a deadly shooting in Sacramento this past weekend, lawmakers are proposing broader legislation that makes the gun industry accountable in California.

Legislators hope to write new laws to close legal loopholes that allow individuals to obtain weapons illegally and without background checks.

The California Senate Judiciary Committee passed SB 1327, legislation that allows private individuals to file civil lawsuits against manufacturers and distributors of illegal firearms on April 5.

“These laws were put on the books to stop chronic repeat offenders” said SF State Criminal Justice lecturer James Dudley.

These illegal firearms include ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers which make them untraceable, typically bought online in several parts. Unofficial retailers sell the firearm kit anonymously and without the ability to trace the transaction.

“If your family’s harmed or you know, you’re shot, you could sue the manufacturers or wherever the guns come from,” said Dudley.

Dudley stated that the new legislation gives some ability for individuals to sue or to go after the gun manufacturers or wherever the origin of the firearm, similar to the SB 8 Texas bill.

California lawmakers have proposed more than two dozen gun safety bills and bills supporting violence prevention programs since January.

“The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in this country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement following the mass shooting in Sacramento last weekend that left six dead and 12 injured.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported in 2020 that 65% of all ghost guns seized were in California.

Ari Freilich, the State Policy Director at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, credits California with its “A” rating for Gun Law Safety Strength, considering California has the strongest gun laws over the largest number of areas.

Freilich also stated the Sacramento shooting happened despite the strong gun laws in California.

One handgun was recovered from the scene, and another handgun was recovered after 300 homes were searched in the area. More than 100 shell casings were discovered.

“We believe at this point there are five shooters and the five shooters included two groups where there was an exchange of gunfire,” Sacramento police Sgt. Zach Eaton said in a briefing April 5.

Sacramento police arrested three individuals from Sunday’s mass shooting. Daviyonne Dawson, was taken into custody late Monday morning after police saw him with a firearm after the incident. Dawson has been charged for possessing a firearm despite being prohibited from retaining one.

Detectives identified Danrae Martin as a suspect in the shooting. He was arrested April 4 for assault with a firearm and for being a prohibited individual in possession of a firearm.

Danrae’s brother, Smiley Martin, was identified as the second suspect. He was located at the scene April 5 and was taken into custody for possession of a firearm by a prohibited individual and possession of a machine gun.