Associated Students Inc. and the AIDS Coordinating Committee at SF State are planning an all-day event to commemorate the 28th annual World AIDS Day.

The event, which will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1, will offer various activities such as free HIV antibody testing in the student health center, a visit from the Rafiki Coalition of San Francisco and a celebration and re-dedication of the on-campus AIDS memorial grove between the Gymnasium and the Cesar Chavez Student Center from 10 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.

“We will be planting a tree at the AIDS memorial grove by the gym as a symbolic way to take back the space that was already ours,” said Rumaldo Godinez, the director of the Queer and Trans Resource Center and an anthropology major. “The tree is a symbol to show people that we’re still here.”

An archive in the SF State library is also on display this week through Friday, which showcases all of the AIDS advocacy the school has been involved in over the past few decades.