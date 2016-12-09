Annual ceramics sale benefits SF State’s Ceramic Guild

SF State’s Ceramics Guild held its annual ceramics sale during the week after Thanksgiving in the Fine Arts Building last week.

The Ceramics Guild is an organization through Associated Students Inc., and has been hosting the annual sale for decades.

The pottery was created exclusively by SF State’s upper level ceramics students in an all-day “bowl-a-thon,” followed by another all-day “glaze-a-thon,” which were days dedicated to creating most of the pieces available at the sale.

Jeannie Field Ichimura, a graduate student focusing on ceramics, was onsite to help facilitate the sale. Ichimura clarified that the ceramic pieces for sale weren’t required student assignments, but were created specifically for the annual sale by students who were willing to participate and use some of their free time to get involved.

“It is the only fundraiser that we have in order to raise money for the Ceramics Guild,” Ichimura said. “The money goes to things like scholarships for students to attend conferences such as National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts, and Conference for the Advancement of Ceramic Art every year. The money also goes toward bringing in guest artists for lectures and demos as well as supplies for the department.”

The sale has a lot of faithful customers and attracts new customers every year.

SF State Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts professor Betsy Blosser is among those who make it a point to stop by the sale every year.

“I’ve been coming to this sale as long as I’ve been here,” Blosser said. “I’ve bought lots of stuff here, I come every year, and I’ve been here for 29 years.”

The sale was held in the Fine Arts building and featured tables covered in bamboo mats holding items such as pots, bowls, vases, plates, cups, jewelry holders and SF State customized Christmas ornaments. There was even an “Island of the Misfit Pots” table that had less-than-perfect items for sale at 50 percent off the original price.

Even though this year’s sale had limited hours due to a lack of available help, the sale still had a great turnout of people looking to buy just the right Christmas gift for loved ones or new plateware for themselves.

Maryam Khan, an engineering graduate student at SF State, purchased a bowl from the sale this year, and ended up coming back for another one.

“I could buy stuff from the store,” Khan said. “But I like the idea of supporting student’s art.”