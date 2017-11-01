SF State students show off their Halloween costumes

SF State students expressed themselves on Halloween 2017 by dressing in a variety of costumes while attending class. From Waldo to Godzilla, here’s what students wore to celebrate the day.

Simon Leblanc, international business major student at SF State studies in the library in his Halloween costume on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Aya Yoshida/Golden Gate Xpress) Students in Halloween costumes speak on campus at SF State on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Aya Yoshida/Golden Gate Xpress) A person sits in a Halloween costume at SF State on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Aya Yoshida/Golden Gate Xpress) A student in a Halloween costume walks on campus at SF State onTuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Aya Yoshida/Golden Gate Xpress) Students walk on campus in their Halloween costumes at SF State on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Aya Yoshida/Golden Gate Xpress) Sherilyn Thach, 21, a History major at SF State poses for portrait on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. (Richard Lomibao/Golden Gate Xpress) Joan Hughes, 22, a psychology major, dresses as a unicorn and poses for a portrait at SF State on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. (Richard Lomibao/Golden Gate Xpress) Leo Cruz, 24, a mastors student in the college of counseling, dresses up as Chuckie Finster from the television show “Rugrats” at SF State on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. (Richard Lomibao/Golden Gate Xpress) Louilyn Salgado, 18, a biology physiology major, dresses up as Al Capone and poses for portrait at SF State on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. (Richard Lomibao/Golden Gate Xpress) Maiya Evans, a professor in Health and Education, dresses as a ladybug at SF State on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. (Richard Lomibao/Golden Gate Xpress) Teuila Petaia, 22, English major at SF State dresses as elf and poses for a portrait at SF State on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. (Richard Lomibao/Golden Gate Xpress) Michael Pham, 19, a biology major, is dresses as an alien tourist and Mason Hawksley, 19, a communications major, dresses as godzilla at SF State on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. (Richard Lomibao/Golden Gate Xpress)