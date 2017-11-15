FedUp Episode 1: Sex on college campus

FedUp is a podcast on issues that college students face that may not feel comfortable talking about. Created by Golden Gate Xpress reporters, Vitta Oliveri and Aria Brock, they delve into the issues that students talk about and face in their lives.

My name is Vitta Oliveri, I was born in San Diego but grew up in Tijuana. I am a foodie, coffee lover and most of all like being positive.

Hello I’m Aria Brock I am a student at SF State majoring in journalism. I created this podcast to truly explore campus in a different way. I am a writer and a cat lover.

This episode is around sex on college campus’ and how the ideas on today’s generation about the topic has changed comparing to previous generations. It delves into hookup culture and the effects that takes on the students at hand. They joke about the modern use of technology and apps to have sex.

Audio intro and outro: Lasers – Amsterdam

Recorded on: Oct. 24