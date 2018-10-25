Two key goals earn Tami Kwong CCAA player of the week

SF State forward Tami Kwong was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) player of the week for Oct. 15-21 in women’s soccer.

Kwong was a key part in the Gators clinching their first postseason berth since 2010. The Pleasanton native scored the game winning goal against Stanislaus State on Oct. 19 and the equalizer in the upset victory against the undefeated Chico State on Oct. 21.

Coming off a quad strain, Kwong returned last week to play her highest volume of minutes since sustaining the injury in early October, including her return to the starting lineup against Chico State.

“I’m really proud of her and glad that she is back at 100 percent,” said head coach Tracy Hamm after Kwong’s return against Stanislaus State.

The Gators’ final regular season match is on Saturday, Oct. 27 when they take on UC Merced. First round CCAA matches are on Tuesday, Oct. 30, but games still have to be played to determine the Gators’ seed.