Xpress Lab podcast Ep:1

EPISODE 1: LITHIUM ION BATTERY

Rechargeable batteries are so deeply intertwined into our lives, but they mainly sit silently inside our devices hidden away from view. Much like the mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell. In this episode we take a look at the hopeful research of SF State professor, Nicole Adelstein, who is working on trying to improve battery technology. But to understand the future of rechargeable batteries, we also need to understand it’s history.