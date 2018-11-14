Town Business Podcast (Ep. 2)

Expectations were high going into the 2018 season of the Oakland Raiders. On this episode of Town Business, Brandon Tanguma discusses the abysmal season of the Raiders thus far. After getting blown out by the 49ers, will the Raiders win another game this season. Jon Gruden signed a 10 year $100 million contract and made bold proclamations of winning a Super Bowl for Oakland but this might be the last year in the town before the Raiders move to Las Vegas. Brandon also reviews the trades the Raiders have made to get rid of big name talent and previews what the Raiders will do with all their draft picks and much more.