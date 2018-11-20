Stay active on Thanksgiving at the annual Turkey Trot

It is time to gobble ’til you wobble! The annual SF Turkey Trot is back. Kick off Thanksgiving day with a fun turkey themed run, ranging from a kids gobbler race to a turkey trail trot. There is still time to register online and kids 10 and under are free for registered adults. There will be awards given at the end of the race for participants.

The event is located at Golden Gate Park, JFK Drive and 36th Avenue. The Turkey Trot course is mostly over flat terrain where you can enjoy the green scenery Golden Gate Park has to offer. Feel free to wear your goofy turkey costumes or whatever else your creativity may bring. The races will begin on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Get ready to run, trot or gobble on a bright holiday morning. The race’s capacity is closing, so make sure to register fast.

So set your alarm clocks, plan your outfits and get your feathers ruffled because the trot is fast approaching. Not only is the Turkey Trot fun, but it is an interactive way to stay fit and healthy. See you at the races!