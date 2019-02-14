Gators visit first-place Pioneers

The men’s basketball team visits the Cal State East Bay Pioneers on Thursday Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The Gators are playing some of their best basketball of the season and are looking to extend their three-game win streak.

Earlier in the season the Pioneers came into The Swamp and downed the Gators 83-76.

The Ugbaja cousins combined for 36 points, but it was not enough as East Bay’s Juwan Anderson led all scorers with 21.

“They’ve had really big wins and really bad losses,” senior center Ryne Williams said. “We owe them big time, last time we played them we didn’t come out with any energy.”

Coach Vince Inglima expects the Gators to come out looking for revenge, “They’re a very well coached team, very disciplined and you have to play well to win.”

The Pioneers are currently in first place in the conference and the Gators look to move up from their fourth place seeding ahead of the postseason.