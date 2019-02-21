Latest Sports

Baseball duo racks up Gator of the Week honors

February 21, 2019

author:

Third baseman/right-handed pitcher Joshua Romero and first baseman Trevor Rogers have been named Gators of the Week for the week of Feb. 11, the athletic department announced on Monday.

In a 2-0-1 week for the Gators, Romero threw 3-2/3 innings, allowing just three hits and striking out two hitters without allowing a run. Romero boasted a scoreless 2-2/3 innings versus Sonoma State for the win in the CCAA opener for the Gators.

In the same 2-0-1 week for the Gators, Rogers went 4-for-7, swatting an RBI double and scoring a run against Simpson. He went 3-for-3 with two walks, two runs and an RBI against Sonoma State on Sunday, Feb. 17. His most impressive feat was hitting the go-ahead home run in the ninth inning against the Seawolves to secure the Gator victory.

The weekly honor is a first for both players during their career at SF State.

