Mashouf Wellness Center opened its facilities amidst rolling water issues and welcomed students, staff and locals on August 30, 2023. (Michaela Mateo/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Mashouf Wellness Center opened its facilities amidst rolling water issues and welcomed students, staff and locals on August 30, 2023. (Michaela Mateo/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Michaela Mateo

Mashouf Wellness Center back open after technical difficulties

The Mashouf Wellness Center marked the Natatorium’s reopening but had to close it again due to a water shortage
Byline photo of Stephanie King
Stephanie King, Staff ReporterSeptember 1, 2023

“A lot of people have been waiting a long time [for the pool],” said German Gonzales, an environmental studies major. “It was advertised [at] the grand opening, so people were excited for that.”

The pool originally closed down in March 2020 due to COVID-19 protocols, according to Barry Jodatian, associate vice president of Capital Planning, Design and Construction.

“Last year, the pool’s mechanical room flooded, which caused damage to equipment,” Jodatian said. “Once work commenced, additional internal damage was discovered within some pump components, which required more extensive work than initially anticipated.”

The pool reopened with a Rec the Night celebration on Aug. 24.

“On Aug. 25, the campus experienced an underground water leak coming from a domestic water pipe on Font Boulevard,” Jodatian said.

The broken pipe and subsequent MWC closure were unrelated to the pool closure, according to Jodatian.

“I was planning to go climbing (at MWC) prior to class, but obviously that wasn’t possible,” said Nicolo Tocchini, a master’s student in industrial organizational psychology. “I haven’t been able to substitute anything else simply because the wall is a pretty important part of my routine.”

On August 25, 2023 SFSU Campus Recreation announced the closure of Mashouf Wellness Center due to rolling water outages and posted signs in the following days after and have since opened on August 29, 2023. (Michaela Mateo/ Golden Gate Xpress)
(Michaela Mateo)

“[The closure] was really annoying,” Gonzales said. “I missed all my group fitness classes that week.”

There is frustration that the water shut-off is affecting the availability of the entire facility, according to Tocchini.

“My biggest concern is that it’s been closed for more than one day, and during the week no less,” Tocchini said.

“Considering that we as students are paying a portion of our tuition to keeping it maintained.”

During temporary closures like MWC had, there is no plan to reimburse students for their Recreation and Wellness Center Fee, according to Bobby King, director of communications for the Office of the President.

“When there is a temporary interruption of service, the university still needs to maintain other MWC operations,” King said. “This fee helps us support MWC’s entire staffing costs, programming and operations.”

Campus Recreation announced on their Instagram that MWC would be open again on Tuesday, Aug, 29. However, a sign on the door said toilets and the pool were unavailable.

The repairs are still ongoing, according to Jodatian.

“We delayed some planned maintenance to the pool that could not be done in concert with the repairs and the needed materials were not available,” Jodatian said. “We expect to carry out this work over the [winter] break.”

King points out that the Recreation and Wellness Center Fee is lower than it was before the pandemic.

“The fee was lowered from $169 to $144 for the 2020-21 academic year. This was…reasonable since [MWC] was spending less on operations and programming,” King said.

Mashouf Wellness Center did not provide comment at the time of publication.

 

 

 

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
CSU proposed tuition increase is marked to rise 6% over the course of five years which affects not only at SFSU but CSU campuses all over the state, SF State, CA August 28, 2023. (Michaela Mateo/ Golden Gate Xpress)
California State University set to vote on tuition increase, SFSU community weighs in
Associated Students Board of Directors inauguration for the 2023-2024 term on August 30, 2023 at San Francisco State University. (Michaela Mateo/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Associated Students Board of Directors inaugurated for the 2023-2024 school year
A police car parked in front of the University Police Department station on 100 N State Drive on April 1, 2023. (Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)
University Police investigates two incidents to start semester
Associate Professor and School of the Environment’s Co-Director Aritree Samanta teaching ENVS 480- Climate Change Adaptation and Justice HSS 156 on August 30, 2023. (Colin Flynn/ Golden Gate Xpress)
San Francisco State University’s College of Science & Engineering launched a new School of the Environment
Left to right: Megan Rogers, a public health student, AJ Jou, a kinesiology student, and Vidha Sunuwar, the director of the Legal Resource Center, are seen at the LRC open house on Monday, August 28, 2023. (Neal Wong/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Student Legal Resource Center opens its doors for all students
SF State students come to the One Stop Student Services Center to receive help on issues such as financial aid, tuition and housing costs at SF State, CA August 28, 2023. (Michaela Mateo/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Tuition breakdown of fall semester at SF State
About the Contributors
Stephanie King, Staff Reporter
Stephanie King is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a print and online journalism major with a minor in sociology. She is also enrolled in SFSU’s College of Professional & Global Education, completing a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. Stephanie is a freelance writer and published author. She grew up in Marin Country, and now enjoys her rent-controlled San Francisco home with her cat, Sophie. When Stephanie is not reading biographies or other non-fiction, she attends San Francisco sports games and is a season ticket holder for The Golden State Warriors.
Michaela Mateo, Visuals Editor
Michaela Gutierrez Mateo (She/Her) is the Golden Gate Xpress Visuals Editor for Fall 2023. Her nickname is Micha, is a 4th year Photojournalism major and an Asian American Studies minor. She is a transfer student from Chabot College, Hayward where she had her first experience as a reporter for The Spectator. Her passion is photography and film but most of all she is a Kdrama and Kpop addict.

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2023 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *