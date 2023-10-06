The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

UPD reports a sexual assault late Thursday night

Mary Park Hall residents comment on how they feel about last night’s event
Sophia Osborn, Staff ReporterOctober 6, 2023
Hillina Borrou, a Cinema major, is seen walking into Mary Park Hall, where she lives, on Oct. 6, 2023. Borrou says the victim should be compensated by the university. (Neal Wong/Golden Gate Xpress)

A victim was sexually assaulted by a man the victim had met the previous night in Mary Park Hall on Thursday at approximately 9:16 p.m. The suspect has been confirmed by UPD to not be a student and has not been arrested yet.

The suspect was last seen going into the elevator at Mary Park Hall.

“The suspect was described as an adult male, approximately 24 years old, with a medium build, short, buzzed cut hair, a tattoo on the neck, and wearing blue sweatpants and a black t-shirt. The victim was informed by the suspect that he was not an SF State student,” according to the email sent out by UPD.

Students living in Mary Park Hall were unhappy with the security in the building. Mary Park Hall’s lock broke two days ago according to freshman Amaya Minor, a marketing student. The lock is now fixed, but it took two days to properly fix the lock on the front doors. Minor and her friends were just hanging out in their building last night while people were walking in and out without notice.

“We could have saw him and we would not have known anything,” she said. Minor said that she finds it ironic that an assault happened just when IDs start to get checked at Mary Park Hall’s. “It wasn’t because something happened, It wasn’t because of the assault, they started doing it because our lock broke. That’s what pushed them to check IDs. As if that wasn’t already something that was standard they did in towers and at the village.”

Minor was able to hear the cops talking from outside her second-story dorm room. She is unsure if it was directly related, but she heard some comments from officers.

“I guess she had a bloody nose or something, or like, her clothes were messed up,” Minor said.

Freshman Brielle Davis, a psychology student, talks about how the UPD has allegedly increased their patrols, however, she hardly sees them. Mary Park Hall is also a neighbor to the daycare located on campus. Davis, Minor and her friends feel that more police being on campus may not be the solution, or the blue safety poles and phones located around campus. According to Davis and Minor, these blue beacons are too far apart on the main campus and are not as well distributed near the Mary halls.

“The fact that a man was able to walk onto campus and not be seen… is kind of like crazy to me because that could have gone so many different ways,” Davis said.

UPD is asking if anyone has any further information on this case, to reach out at (415) 338-7200 or email them at [email protected]. Student Health Services are also available for those concerned with risks to themselves or others. Students can contact the center at 415-338-1251 or email them at [email protected].

 
About the Contributors
Sophia Osborn, Staff Reporter
Sophia Osborn (she/her) is a reporter for the Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in Journalism and minoring in English Literature. Sophia has always loved keeping up with the news and reading whatever she can. Coming from sunny San Diego, she graduated from Carlsbad High School, where she wrote and was an editor for the school paper, the Lancer Link. In her downtime, Sophia can be found reading, writing, or playing Mario Kart with her friends.
Neal Wong, Photographer
Neal Wong (he/him/his) was born and raised in San Francisco, attended Washington High School, where he performed as a lead in multiple plays and a musical and is currently a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine. His photos have been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, and Mission Local. Neal also created and teaches an SFSU Experimental College course titled Adventures in SF, which takes students on weekly field trips to little-known, interesting places. His hobbies include cooking, traveling, and reviewing places on Google Maps.

