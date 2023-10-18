Anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ graffiti around SFSU

Three instances of racist and homophobic graffiti have been found across San Francisco State University in the past month, according to a campus-wide email sent Oct. 18.

The first instance contained a racial slur for African Americans and the following two instances contained anti-LGBTQ phrases, including an anti-trans epithet, according to Frederick Smith, the associate vice president for equity and community inclusion.

“It was basically very short phrases that definitely shared an opinion that is antithetical to our values as a campus,” Smith said.

The graffiti was found in three locations: Near the top level of Lot 19 in the Parking Garage on Sept. 28, near the top of the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Oct. 9 and near the West Campus Green construction site on Oct. 11.

“When you’re walking to class, and you see a sign that someone doesn’t think you should exist, it throws you off,” said Jeremy Lark, director of the Queer & Trans Resource Center. “You’re on your way to a test, or class — all the statistics say you cannot learn if you feel unsafe.”

SFSU’s University Police Department has an ongoing investigation, according to the email, but has yet to find evidence that identifies the culprit.

“Anyone identified as a suspect could face an arrest and referral to the SFSU Office of Student Conduct if they are indeed a current student,” said UPD Lieutenant Jim Callaghan.

Lark doesn’t think providing more police officers is helpful in this situation.

“The problem with things like graffiti is these acts aren’t meant to target an individual, they’re meant to target a. community and make a community feel unsafe,” Lark said.

UPD, expressed in the email that they don’t believe there is an active threat to the campus but urged the community to come forward if they have information for this case.

“I just want to make clear that, for us at San Francisco State, the messages that were in those three graffiti vandalisms [are] not acceptable here. We denounce it,” Smith said. “I’m hoping that someone on campus is aware of something and can help lead university police to a space where they can identify someone during their investigation.”

Smith was unsure of why somebody would target SFSU with demeaning graffiti but also speculated that the upcoming election cycle may lead to further opinions on campus.

“We’re headed into an election cycle where I know people are going to use language, rhetoric, opinions, many that are antithetical and just don’t connect with the vibes of San Francisco State University,” Smith said. “What we’ve seen with these three incidents just is not part of our SF State community.”