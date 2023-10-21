The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

A volunteer student depressurized the fire extinguisher, proceeded to add more water and replace a new valve stem to recharge and re-pressurize it again after one use, on Oct. 17, 2023.(Feven Mamo / Golden Gate Xpress)
Stop, Drop and Roll: Inside San Francisco State University’s 2023 Campus Safety Week
A group of people gather outside of the Ethnic Studies building for the Vigil for Gaza on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Andrew Fogel/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Vigil for Gaza brings solidarity for the people of Palestine amid crisis
A police officer searches the scene of the incident at the elevator of lot 19/20 on Oct. 18, 2023. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Person injured in apparent parking garage incident
A map of campus depicts where the three reported incidents of anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ graffiti appeared between Sept. 28 through Oct. 11. (Map by Daniel Hernandez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ graffiti around SFSU
Craig Nagasawa’s, Japantown: Sunrise Fish Market, on display at the SF State Fine Arts Gallery, for, See You Space Cowboy…From Hokusai to Hiphop on Oct. 12, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Intersections between two cultures
An illustration demonstrating how a healthy lifestyle is a key component of addiction recovery. (Daniella Martinez / Contributor to Golden Gate Xpress)
Exploring different paths to recovery: Students reflect on their substance use
A customer taking a look at Kylie Choi’s handmade jewelry at the Fall Queer Art Faire in San Francisco, California on Sept. 24, 2023. (Ryosuke Kojima/Golden Gate Xpress).
SFSU student expresses themselves through handmade jewelry from reused materials
A silhouette in an auditorium of someone choosing to watch either Barbie or Oppenheimer. (Chris Myers / Golden Gate Xpress)
Barbie vs. Oppenheimer
Lupe Fiasco, rapper and producer, performs on stage at the 12th Annual Rhythms Music Festival in the Annex 1 building at SF State on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (David Jones / Golden Gate Xpress)
Lupe Fiasco headlines 12th Annual Rhythms Music Festival
Stop, Drop and Roll: Inside San Francisco State University’s 2023 Campus Safety Week

University organizations are hosting activities, interactive workshops and other resources in a week-long drive to increase campus safety
Byline photo of Sunthi Jong
Sunthi Jong, Staff ReporterOctober 21, 2023
Feven Mamo
A volunteer student depressurized the fire extinguisher, proceeded to add more water and replace a new valve stem to recharge and re-pressurize it again after one use, on Oct. 17, 2023.(Feven Mamo / Golden Gate Xpress)

To know how to apply a tourniquet, use a fire extinguisher, or recognize signs of an opioid overdose — these were the key queries posed to participants during San Francisco State University’s 2023 Campus Safety Week.

Students who answered no to any of these questions were encouraged to attend one of the numerous workshops hosted by the university.

The week-long event was co-hosted by the Office of Emergency Services; Environment, Health, & Safety; Enterprise Risk Management; and the University Police Department, according to Jeff Madigan, the university health and safety manager.

Madigan, a former combat medic for the U.S. Army, emphasized the importance of safety education for the entire campus community.

“This is just basically to raise student, staff and faculty awareness of campus safety, personal safety and even some stuff about home safety,” Madigan said.

A Student approaches a fire at a safe distance, squeezes the handle and sweeps the nozzle back and forth to stop the fire as a practice on Oct. 17, 2023.(Feven Mamo/Golden Gate Xpress) 

For participants, Campus Safety Week makes potentially life-saving information free and accessible.

The importance of knowing such emergency procedures was recognized by psychology major Hosna Mohd Zaman. Zaman heard about the week-long event from an email sent to the entire student body and chose to attend a STOP THE BLEED workshop on Monday.

“I find it pretty interesting,” Zaman said. “There’s a lot of things I didn’t know.”

Similarly, freshman Anycia Sanchez attended an opioid overdose prevention workshop on Tuesday to obtain potentially life-saving information.

“I think it’s good to know about this stuff,” Sanchez said. “I guess to be more knowledgeable — you never know.”

In addition to workshops hosted across campus, various groups presented informational resources at Malcolm X Plaza on Wednesday.

Groups from Health Promotion & Wellness and representatives from the Office of Emergency Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency and other groups were present.

Sanchez heard about Campus Safety Week through posters distributed across campus. Fellow freshman Saba Wadiwala came across the event by coincidence on Wednesday. Wadiwala was drawn to the sheer volume and in-depth nature of the information offered to students.

“I’m just glad that at least our school even does something like this,” Wadiwala said. “Some schools don’t even provide any health care facilities or anything like that.”

According to Michael Beatty, executive director of the university’s Enterprise Risk Management office, SFSU’s Campus Safety Week is one of a kind.

Hope Kaye, director of the office of emergency services shows students Anycia Sanchez and Leonardo Marquez the first steps of CPR, which is 30 chest compressions and How to stop a bleeding, on Oct. 17, 2023. (Feven Mamo/Golden Gate Xpress) 

“I don’t know of any other CSU campus that has a Campus Safety Week,” Beatty said, referring to the 23 other CSU universities.

This year’s safety week has also garnered unprecedented levels of attention, according to Beatty.

A Student approaches a fire at a safe distance, squeezes the handle and sweeps the nozzle back and forth to stop the fire as a practice, on October 17, 2023.(Feven Mamo/Golden Gate Xpress)

“I think we have a lot more foot traffic at today’s event than any year in the past,” Beatty said. “[And] I’ve been doing this since 2016.”

The high number of event-goers also benefited volunteers present and working at tabling.

Megan Acharya, a student nurse with the department of nursing, volunteered to administer free flu vaccines to the campus community. Campus Safety Week offered a valuable opportunity to hone Acharya’s skills by letting her implement her nursing classes with practical work.

“I just wanted to be part of the scene, get some practice in giving injections and it just seemed like it would be a fun thing to do,” she said.

SFSU student Hosna Mohd Zaman learns one of the first steps of CPR, which is 30 chest compressions and how to stop a bleeding on Oct. 17, 2023. (Feven Mamo / Golden Gate Xpress) 

Holding to the spirit of Campus Safety Week, Acharya said she and other student nurses volunteered to increase safety on campus.

“We volunteer just to be here,” Acharya said. “We don’t get anything out of it, we just want to do it.”

Be it student, volunteer or staff, the ultimate goal behind Campus Safety Week is to provide the SFSU community with life skills that may prove invaluable — whether they are needed on-campus or off-campus, according to Madigan.

“This [learning safety skills] is not just solely for use here,” Madigan said. “It’s just one of those things where we offer it to the campus community for the greater good at helping people as they go through life.”

Campus Safety Week will continue through Friday, Oct. 20 and SFSU will offer safety workshops and training periodically throughout the academic year. Students may view the remaining activities here.

A full list of programs offered by Environment, Health, & Safety can be accessed here.
About the Contributors
Sunthi Jong, Staff Reporter
Sunthi Jong (she/her) is a reporter covering housing, safety and crime for the Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in journalism and minoring in Asian American Studies. She was born in the East Bay and grew up both there and in Sacramento. Jong currently lives in San Francisco and is in the final year of her degree. In her free time, Jong enjoys reading, baking and exploring the city.
Feven Mamo, Staff Photographer
Feven Mamo started her educational journey at Berkeley City College, initially majoring in computer science, before transferring to San Francisco State University as an economics major. Professionally, she held the role of an Economic Equity Research Analyst at U3 Systems Work. Her photography passion started with a thrifted film camera from Oakland, her work is influenced by social justice issues and the streets of Oakland. Previously, her photography has been selected as a weekly favorite by VSCO, a photography app for mobile devices. Feven also exhibits a deep enthusiasm for curly hair, having previously worked as a hair model for hairstylists. 

