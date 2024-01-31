The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Antiquarian Book Fair
A first look inside the new Science and Engineering Innovation Center

The construction started in April 2022 and will be wrapping up this year
Neal Wong, Co-Copy EditorJanuary 31, 2024
Construction on a portion of the Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

The Science and Engineering Innovation Center building will be completed and opened later this year. The 125,000-square-foot building will primarily be used by the College of Science and Engineering and also have offices for the College of Global and Professional Education.

The information in the captions below is sourced from Tim Kueht, a project executive for DPR Construction, Gareth Beilby, the principal inspector, and SFSU’s Catalyze the Future campaign website.

The existing science building will be renovated and become part of the center.

The main entrance of the Science and Engineering Innovation Center is seen on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The building’s glass is coated with high-performance glazing, which helps to reduce temperature changes inside. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

The construction site of the Science and Engineering Innovation Center is seen through a fence on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The project’s general contractor is DPR Construction. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

One of the Science and Engineering Innovation Center’s garages is seen under construction on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The building will have three spaces for creating models and prototypes. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

An open area near the Science and Engineering Innovation Center is seen on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The science building in the background is being renovated and will look similar to the new building when completed. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

A lab under construction inside the Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

A classroom under construction inside the Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Backup batteries sit near the Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Backup batteries don’t produce emissions like backup generators, making them a greener option if storing clean energy. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

A hallway inside the Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Each floor has a different main color. The first floor is yellow, the second is orange, the third is dark blue, the fourth is blue, and the fifth floor is light blue. The colors will come together in art that will be located in the stairwell next to the main entrance. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

A strong wall inside the Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The wall is in the Applied Project Space, which will be used for structural testing of projects by applied engineering students. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
