Brown Issues llega a SFSU con protesta contra las deportaciones masivas

Paula Sibulo is the editor-in-chief for

Golden Gate Xpress.

She is a third-year student majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) and minoring in journalism. Growing up in Marietta, Ohio, Paula frequently visited her local news station, which sparked her interest in journalism. Before attending San Francisco State University, she was a reporter, anchor and social media director in Elk Grove, California, for her high school TV news program, Wolfpack TV

.

Paula previously worked at ABC8/FOX11 as a news intern reporting on the capital city of Charleston, West Virginia. In her spare time, she enjoys completing the daily Wordle and solving crosswords every morning at breakfast. Paula can be reached at

[email protected]

.