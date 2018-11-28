Global Museum teaches holiday traditions for final event

The Global Museum is hosting a holiday event in the fine arts building on Dec. 5 to celebrate holiday traditions from around the world. This event is open to anyone who wants to learn about holiday traditions and have fun with hands-on activities.

“Students can drop in for a variety of activities, including an object spotlight where we pull objects from the collection not normally on view, crafts, and holiday decorating in our visible Global Lab,” said Paige Bardolph, director of the Global Museum.

The museum student association will be hosting a pop-up gift shop just so people can do some holiday shopping. Bardolph mentioned that the gift shop will have a variety of items to sell such as mugs, magnets, tote bags and cards.

The event is free and will be from 11 AM to 4 PM. For more information on this event or other news, visit the Global Museum website.