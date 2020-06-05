Fall on-campus housing will be ‘limited,’ says housing officials

A notice of limited on-campus housing during Fall semester was announced by SF State housing officials on June 4.

According to the email sent out by Executive Director of Housing, Dining and Conference Services Jeny Patino and Director of Residential Life David Rourke, there are two groups of students who qualify for housing — the first includes Guardian scholars, international students, at-risk students, residential leaders and employees. While the second group is for students who are still enrolled in classes with face-to-face instruction.

“We acknowledge that for many this decision is coupled with a sense of disappointment, loss, or even grief,” the email stated. “This was a difficult decision, but ultimately the health and safety of our students is our highest priority.”

SF State President Lynn Mahoney mentioned that there will be a “very small number” of in-person classes that are deemed “necessary for degree progress” in her fall semester class plan reported on May 12, and these classes are yet to be announced or specified to certain degree programs.

Some students received housing confirmations during spring semester, which may be “cancelled or deferred” to provide housing to limited groups, and University Housing will send more information about which students still qualify after face-to-face classes are specified.

Only a select number of housing buildings will be used due to a smaller population of on-campus residents, dining services will be modified to comply with public health guidelines, and all residential life activities will be conducted remotely.

Details on which housing units and dining options will be available are still unknown at this time, but University Housing stated their developing plan is “based on health, safety and science.”

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.