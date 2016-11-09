Thousand of demonstrators march down Mission Street to to protest the presidency of Donald Trump in San Francisco on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (George Morin/Xpress) A demonstrator marches down Mission Street with a rainbow flag to protest the presidency of Donald Trump in San Francisco on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (George Morin/Xpress) Demonstrators march down Market Street toward the Castro District to protest the presidency of Donald Trump in San Francisco on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (George Morin/Xpress) San Francisco District 9 Supervisor David Campos speaks to a crowd at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (George Morin/Xpress) A demonstrator speaks to a crowd at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (George Morin/Xpress) SF State students show their signs from the MUNI stop on 19th Avenue to protest the presidency of Donald Trump on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (George Morin/Xpress) SF State students march onto the MUNI stop on 19th Avenue to protest the presidency of Donald Trump on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (George Morin/Xpress) SF State students march through campus toward 19th Avenue to protest the presidency of Donald Trump on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (George Morin/Xpress) Thousands of demonstrators march in protest of the presidency of Donald Trump through the Mission District in San Francisco on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (Eric Chan/Xpress) A demonstrator holds his fist up in protest of the presidency of Donald Trump as the crowd marched through the Castro District in San Francisco on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (Eric Chan/Xpress) James Amaya, president of the Phi Delta Xi fraternity at SF State shouts as cars honk in approval of the anti Donald Trump signs from the MUNI stop near SF State on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (Eric Chan/Xpress) Hundreds of SF State students protesting Donald Trump’s presidency wait for the MUNI near SF State on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (Eric Chan/Xpress) A SF State student talks to a friend at the Donald Trump protest. Students and protesters met outside the Cesar Chavez Student Center before heading to Powell Street to rally against Donald Trump on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (Eric Chan/Xpress) David Carlos marches down Market Street with a piñata that has Donald Trump and Mike Pence’s faces on it to protest the presidency of Donald Trump on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (Brenna Cruz/Xpress) SF State students Cori Erickson (left) and Analissa Aguirre (right) march down Market Street to protest the presidency of Donald Trump on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (Brenna Cruz/Xpress) Demonstrators march down Market Street to protest the presidency of Donald Trump on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (Brenna Cruz/Xpress) Ashevans (left) ,19, and (right) Tess Lithgow (right) ,19, march down Market Street to protest the presidency of Donald Trump on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (Brenna Cruz/Xpress)

SF State students waved flags representing Mexico and LGBTQ+ and held signs with messages like “Dump Trump” as they gathered in Malcolm X Plaza on Wednesday. With plans to march in solidarity against President Elect Donald Trump and join protesters downtown, the crowd of about 50 students packed onto M train heading north.



“This morning I wore all black because I was in mourning, but I wore this flash of color because it’s a sign that we won’t be silenced,” said Victor Aguilar, history and education major. “I want our voices to be heard because this is fucked up, that Trump actually won.”

“The deeply troublesome rhetoric embodied in the campaign has unleashed a divisive energy that will be difficult to contain.We have an opportunity to act as a beacon in demonstrating how a community can come together to support one another,” President Leslie E. Wong said in a statement sent to students on Wednesday.



“Si se puede,” was one of many chants Aguilar and the large crowd of students chanted.



Encouraged by onlookers in cars, students chanted louder and cheered when cars honked in solidarity.



“Our students have a long history of making their voices heard on issues they are passionate about,” said a University spokesperson. “The President supports their right to peacefully protest, and we hope that all of our students stay safe as they do so.”



James Amaya, Phi Delta Xi president and one of the organizers of the student protest, led students from Malcolm X Plaza to Powell street.



“We are marching because Trump means racism, homophobia, and sexism is OKAY. And IM NO LONGER STAYING SILENT!!!!” Amaya posted to his Facebook page as students marched.

SF State students flooded Powell station, chanting “Fuck Donald Trump,” while bystanders took photos and videos.



“I don’t stand for him,” said Corinne Ladner, a USF student. “I come from a family of Nicaraguan immigrants.”

SF State students and protesters gathered at Powell and Market Streets where they heard from several speakers, including San Francisco Supervisor David Campos.



“Trump says ‘go back’ we say ‘fight back!’” said Campos to the crowd.



The crowd marched along Market Street with plans to end in the Mission. Protesters kept to the right side of the street by a line of policemen on foot and motorcycles.

“I didn’t even know we were having a thing out here, but then I saw everyone organizing in Cesar Chavez and I was like ‘let’s get it,’” said Jordan Terau, environmental studies major. “I feel like (the protest) is going pretty good, but we need more than this. It can’t just be today. We have to keep on continuing to fight.”





Watch: SF State students protest Trump