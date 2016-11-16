Representatives of Improving Dreams, Equity, Access and Success spoke to the academic senate on Tuesday about their concerns for the safety of SF State’s undocumented community on campus in the wake of the election of Donald Trump as America’s next president.

Pamela Ortiz, president of IDEAS, and Janet Lopez, a member of the organization, explained to the senate the importance of having a Dream Center a place, where undocumented students can learn about resources and also feel safe.

“These are fundamental needs that our students need now more than ever,” Ortiz said to the senate.

Ortiz and Lopez also requested that SF State to join a UC-wide movement to make educational institutions a sanctuary where undocumented students do not have to worry about their information being given to Immigration and Customs Enforcement or that the organization will come looking for them on campus.

IDEAS knows of about 550 undocumented students at SF State but there could be more who don’t feel comfortable stating their legal status because of fear of deportation, an action that Trump promised during his presidential campaign.

“Regardless of government decisions, students need the support from the University,” Dream Coordinator of IDEAS Norma Salcedo said.

IDEAS will present a formal resolution to the academic senate on Dec. 6 with a plan on how the University, faculty and staff can help protect undocumented students on campus.

Ana Maria Barrera, academic advisor at SF State and IDEAS ally, said undocumented students feel uncertain about the next four years.

“By having them (SF State) on board, students can feel more at ease. They will also get the power advocate for themselves,” Barrera said.

President Leslie Wong and Vice President of Student Affairs Luoluo Hong contacted IDEAS to talk about the issues concerning undocumented students on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s great they want to talk to us, this means the administration wants to support us in that sense,” Ortiz said.