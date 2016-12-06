Remembering SF State alumna Donna Kellogg

32-year-old recent SF State graduate Donna Kellogg was one of the first victims to be identified after the Ghost Ship blaze that occurred Friday night in Oakland.

Her mother and stepfather were notified in Salinas, Calif. around 3 a.m. Sunday morning according to People.com.

Friends, family and acquaintances of Kellogg have posted their thoughts and condolences on Facebook, recalling the different ways that she had affected their lives.

Natalie Jensen posted fond memories of her in a Facebook status, mentioning that Kellogg was a frequent customer of hers at Peet’s Coffee in downtown Berkeley.

“She had copper hair, sometimes tipped with blue or green. I was always glad when I saw her in line. Truly,” Jensen said. “She was generous, a kick to chat with, and absolutely gracious…her death is tragic, and so unfair. The world needs more kind souls like Donna, not less.”

Kellogg’s prior employer, California Theater is located across the way from the Peet’s where Jensen worked. The theatre shared a heartfelt message on their marquee, reading “Goodbye sweet Donna: Our hearts and prayer to all those affected by Oakland fire.”.

After she graduated from SF State, Kellogg had gone back to school for an additional degree in culinary arts at Laney College in Oakland, as reported by SF Gate.

According to a statement made by her mother, Kellogg attended the event with a group of friends who are still unaccounted for, with the exception of her roommate, who escaped the fire and later broke the news to Kellogg’s parents that she was among the missing.

SF State President Leslie E. Wong issued a statement in an email that was sent out campus-wide Monday afternoon regarding the tragedy.

“I would like to let you know and express my profound sadness that a San Francisco State alumna, Donna Kellogg ‘10, has perished and a current student, Michela Gregory, remains missing following a tragic fire,” Wong said. “I ask that you keep the families affected by this terrible catastrophe in your thoughts and prayers.”

Gregory was identified as one of those who had perished in the fire shortly after Wong issued the statement.

According to President Les Wong’s statement, SF State would be increasing counseling services for those in need of support during this difficult time.