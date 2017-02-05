EROS celebrates 45 years of all-inclusive sex education

The Associated Students, Inc. Education and Referral Organization for Sexuality celebrated 45 years of all-inclusive sex education Wednesday.

“EROS has always attempted to be true to their mission of providing judgement-free sexual health information and peer counseling,” said Director Reyna Aguilar, who has been with EROS for over two years. “But we have evolved and changed a lot along with our world and the times.”

Aguilar said she has seen a lot of changes in the organization, specifically becoming more inclusive for queer and transgender people.

“Everyday we make an effort to become even more inclusive and gender-neutral in our practices in language so we can accommodate everybody,” Aguilar said.

Members at the celebration echoed this statement.

“Individuals who identify with various identities can seek help and feel validated and respected,” said sociology major and EROS intern Brittany Maxson.

Bradford Jackson, also an EROS intern, and a communications major, said he found out about about the organization through a friend after having interest in alternative lifestyles.

“You can always come here, it is a safe place,” said Jackson of his favorite part about EROS.

Jackson also enjoys putting on workshops and being able to educate students.

Workshop topics planned for the semester include polyamory, PrEP, consent, and DIY sex toys.

Liberal Studies Major and EROS Office Assistant Jason Soto said educating students is also one of his favorite parts of the job.

“Being able to speak to people about something most people don’t feel comfortable about is what I love,” Soto said.

People interested in getting involved can participate in the new EROS project set to launch this semester in partnership with Health Promotion and Wellness, the Condom Caboose.

The Condom Caboose is a mobile contraceptive cart that interns and volunteers can run as an information booth that highlights a different educational program each month.

Aguilar said they are looking to launch the week of Feb. 20 and students who are interested are encouraged to email the group at eros@asi.sfsu.edu.