BECA Finalist at SF State

Four Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts majors from SF State were chosen as finalists for the competitive and nationwide Television Foundation’s Internship Program offered by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The competitive program offers a variety of different categories for students to apply for based on their interests.

According to Miriam Smith, associate professor in the BECA department, students that are selected are given the opportunity to intern in the summer for top companies in the television industry such as ABC Studios, CBS, Nickelodeon and many others.

The finalists are asked to submit a video interview and winners will be chosen and notified by the end of May to mid-June, according to the Television Academy Foundation website.

“More than 1,000 students apply,” said Smith, the first Television Academy Intern in Business Affairs, in an email. “Around 50 are selected for the paid 8 week internship in one of 30 areas of work in the television industry in Los Angeles.”

The four finalists share their thoughts on being selected as finalists in the competitive internship program.

Justine Iorga – major emphasis in Video Production

Category: Unscripted Television (Development on unscripted television programs such as game and reality shows)

Ronald Epps – major emphasis in Writing

Category: Agency (A representative of people in the TV industry)

Jasmyne Foo – major emphasis in Video Production

Category: Unscripted Television (Development on unscripted television programs such as game and reality shows)



Benjamin Ng – major emphasis in Broadcast Journalism

Category: Digital Entertainment (Creation of digital and social media)