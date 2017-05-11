CSU loses out on $325 million in funding; tuition increase inevitable

Hundreds of thousands of students, faculty and staff will be put at a disadvantage after Gov. Jerry Brown’s May revision of the state budget for this upcoming year falls short of the California State University system’s request for an additional $325 million in funding.

“We are dismayed that the May Revise proposes to reduce $4 million from state funding to the CSU as a consequence of the Trustees ill-advised decision to raise tuition,” said the California Faculty Association in a statement sent by mass email.

In March, the CSU Board of Trustees voted for a 5 percent tuition increase across the system in anticipation of Brown’s refusal of the proposed funding for the upcoming fiscal school year.

CSU Chancellor Timothy White proposed the tuition increase last fall, stating “we must keep all options open” in a letter to the California State Students Association.

The tuition increase will be in full effect for the 2017/2018 school year, which will be solidified by the new budget plan.

The CSU system will not only lose the requested $325 million additional funding, but also $4 million in funding will be reduced from the budget. Typically, the CSU budget gets a 4 percent yearly increase. The new budget plan cuts it down to a 3 percent yearly increase.

Gov. Brown’s plan will be detrimental to students, says the CFA. The CSU system needs more resources to provide for its students and faculty- more resources than they have.

“Perhaps California forgets that we have a great public higher education system that we badly need to preserve,” the CFA said in its email. “ We underfund state investment to public higher education at our peril.”