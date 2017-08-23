Mashouf opens for SF State

The Mashouf Wellness Center opens its doors to SF State’s campus on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and students, faculty and staff are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

The center, available to students, faculty and staff, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony in the main entrance plaza on Tuesday, Aug. 29 12:30 p.m. to kick off its grand opening celebration.

“I think it’s great to have that resource on campus,” said Associate Athletic Director Brandon Davis. “Anytime that there’s a new building that brings morale up, that brings school spirit up. I think it reinvigorates the campus and shows that there is a community to the students.”

The ground-breaking ceremony took place in August 2015 and construction took two years to complete. The project not only focused on sustaining water conservation and ecology but also added different features members can use during their time in Mashouf.

The new center is comprised of three stories and features elements such as a two-court gymnasium, jogging track, three exercise studios and even additions such as a climbing wall and juice bar.

“[Mashouf Wellness Center] offers ways to be active individually as well as group activities like basketball and group workout sessions,” said Adeel Bhatti, front desk associate at the wellness center.

Group workout sessions will include Zumba, aqua Zumba, yoga, cardio, kickboxing, belly dance fitness and more.

Students, faculty and staff, and alumni will be able to purchase a membership to the center at different rates.

SF State students and athletes will have free access to the center if their recreation and wellness fee has already been paid to the bursar’s office. Faculty has the opportunity to purchase an annual membership for $524, a semester membership for $213, or a summer membership for $99 while alumni will be able to purchase a membership for either $733, $298 or $138 respectively. There’s also an option for a 10-punch pass for faculty and alumni for $95.

Pop-up membership tents will be on SF State starting the week of Aug. 21 and will provide the opportunity to gain access to the center after its ribbon cutting ceremony.

Although the center is not the only available place on campus to be active, it’s expected to offer more ways for people to exercise.

Student athletes on campus look to the center as another way to remain in shape whether they are in pre-season or offseason.

“For student athletes, those who are willing to put in extra time outside of practice and outside of what’s asked by the coaches, I think that’s going to pay results to them,” Davis said. “Just having another opportunity to have that on campus is going to be a huge benefit.”

Those who have already heard of the opening for the Mashouf center await to explore and use the new facility once school is back in session.

“I’ve been waiting for this center to open since I got to SF State,” said junior Harmony Notman. “It’ll be a great place to get stress out after my classes and I think it’s going to be a really popular place for a lot of students to be after it opens, I can’t wait.”