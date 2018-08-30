Reports of gunfire at Balboa High School lead to four school lockdowns

Reports of gunfire at Balboa High School led to four school lockdowns and one non-life-threatening injury earlier today around noon, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Four student have been detained.

Several people cross a police line at the corner of Seneca and Cayuga avenues near Balboa High School while it is on lockdown due to reports of a shooting on campus in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Christian Urrutia/Golden Gate Xpress) A member of SFPD Tactical Company walks back to his vehicle at the intersection of Oneida and Cayuga avenues near Balboa High School while it is on lockdown due to reports of a shooting on campus in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Christian Urrutia/Golden Gate Xpress) San Francisco Police officers exit Balboa High School after conducting a search following a lockdown due to reports of a shooting on campus in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Christian Urrutia/Golden Gate Xpress) Several parents wait for their children to be released at the Balboa High School football field following a lockdown due to reports of a shooting on campus in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Christian Urrutia/Golden Gate Xpress) Groups of parents wait for their children to be released at the Balboa High School football field following a lockdown due to reports of a shooting on campus in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Christian Urrutia/Golden Gate Xpress) A father and his daughter embrace after she was released from Balboa High School following a lockdown due to reports of a shooting on campus in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Christian Urrutia/Golden Gate Xpress) Balboa High School student Carolina Mendiola and her mother Teresa embrace after Carolina was released from the school following a lockdown due to reports of a shooting on campus in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Christian Urrutia/Golden Gate Xpress) Balboa High School student Carolina Mendiola’s mother, Teresa, wipes tears off her face after Carolina was released from the school following a lockdown due to reports of a shooting on campus in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Christian Urrutia/Golden Gate Xpress)

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the incident put Balboa High School, James Denman Middle School, San Miguel Early Elementary School and Leadership High School on lockdown and armored police officers shut down surrounding streets.

Two students reported hearing a loud noise that sounded like a gunshot.

“I was late to English and I was walking up the stairs and I just hear a pop,” said a freshman at Balboa High School. “So I run to my English class and they say the school is on lockdown.”

She described how her class performed a safety procedure, hiding in a corner of the room. She believed they were performing a drill until police sirens blared outside.

SFPD wrote on Twitter that “one person sustained a non-life-threatening injury during this incident,” but could not confirm if the injury was due to gunfire. The SFPD reported that they recovered a firearm at the scene.

Gentle Blythe, interim deputy superintendent of strategic partnerships and communications, said that students would be dismissed for the day and most would take public transportation home. She added that all other students were going to remain with their respective teachers and meet their parents at a reunification site.

Multiple students believed that the lockdown was a drill and said they were scared.

“I was on the floor for two hours,” the freshman student said. “My legs are like, shaky. It was like crazy. I didn’t know what to do.”

Correction: August 31, 2018

An earlier version of this article misstated the legal status of one the the four students detained in response to reports of gunfire at Balboa High School. A photo in the gallery accompanying the article improperly identified the individual in the photo as an alleged suspect. Xpress has no verification that the individual appearing to be detained by police was an alleged suspect.