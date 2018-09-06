Women’s soccer takes on Seattle Pacific in home opener this Saturday

Women’s soccer returns to Cox Stadium for the first time this year on Saturday, Sept. 8 when the Gators take on the Seattle Pacific Falcons.

The Gators are coming off a 1-0 win over Regis University on Sunday with Ana Williams scoring the team’s first goal of the season, bringing the Gator’s record up to 1-1. Seattle Pacific looks to keep their undefeated season alive as they begin a two-game road trip that kicks off on Thursday, starting at Chico State, before facing the Gators on Saturday. The Falcons won both games 2-0 with Kasey Reeve scoring a goal in each of the team’s two victories.

The Gators performed historically well in their first games at Cox Stadium. They won four out of their last five home openers. Seattle Pacific is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their women’s soccer team winning the NCAA DII national championship in 2008.