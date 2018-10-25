Town Business Podcast Ep:1

EPISODE 1: OAKLAND A’S SEASON

Brandon Tanguma goes over the surprising 2018 season of the Oakland Athletics. He reviews all the key players including the Gold Glove contending Matt Chapman and Matt Olson, the MVP year of Khris Davis and some of the unsung heroes like Jonathan Lucroy and Chad Pinder. Some of the key moments in the A’s run of having the best record in baseball since mid June. Finally he looks towards 2019 with the team’s free agents and possible moves the A’s will make to advance in the postseason.