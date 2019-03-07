Students Take Interest in Slacklining on Campus

Two friends climbed up into the trees in a naturesque area on campus Feb. 18, 2019 to set up a slackline.

Slacklining is the act of balancing, bouncing and walking on a stretched flat-band rope suspended between two points. Most commonly, people use trees as sturdy bases to attach each side of the line.

“It adds a great sense of community,” said Dillon Cowell, fashion major. “It’s encouraging and inspiring to other students. And if people are visiting campus, they may be happy to see people doing this, which would be in the school’s interest too.”

The slackline, attached to the two trees, was secured by a friction lock. The line itself is called the “webbing.”

Nick Day, environmental studies major, had about 60 feet of webbing spread across to walk on.

Day said there is no added liability involved because students can hurt themselves in a wide variety of ways on campus. “Risk is present at all times,” he said.

Slacklining is typically discouraged by faculty on campus, possibly because of the insurance risk of injury. Day and Cowell said administration should permit slacklining anywhere that’s safe on campus.

Day said, “Maybe just make it so people are allowed to use any open areas responsibly while using tree protection.”

Day said slacklining goes hand-in-hand with his passion for climbing, and noted that many climbers also take up slacklining to practice their balance.

Besides slacklining, Day said his other hobbies include surfing, skating, lifting, running and dancing.