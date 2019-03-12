Communication students organize ceremony

The Communication Studies Student Association announced that after an extensive effort the communications department will hold its first dedicated graduation ceremony since 2013.

The CSSA is a student organization that was established in November with support of the communication studies department internship director, Paloma Mathern.

“I’m really impressed,” Mathern said. “This is the first time that there is a student club organizing this event and it’s been really great to see how people have been coming together and figuring out how to work on this project.”

The five founding members, who each currently hold a title position within the group, are seeking members, organizing and fundraising for the

graduation ceremony.

Angelek Abarca, CSSA president, said she is concerned the department did not have enough funding to host a ceremony before the club was formed.

Abarca said the only way the graduation was going to happen was if students put in the work, but that it was a challenge to coordinate.

“Honestly, I have had my hands wrapped around my head with all the stress that I have been going through,” she said. “I had to quit one of my jobs because there is so much to do for the students in such little time. There’s only five of us trying to plan a graduation for over 1,000 attendees.”

The club and other volunteers are working closely with one another to host fundraising events for the communications ceremony. A Dec. 12

fundraiser at a Daly City Buffalo Wild Wings raised $300.

“[The CSSA graduation] celebration is going to be the one that’s actually exciting because we are going to hear our names get recognized and get to walk across the stage in front of our families,” graduating senior Keenan Lewis said. “I’m more excited for it because it’s a little bit more intimate with just the [communications] department.”

Abarca expects 300 graduating communications majors, and each student who wants to participate will pay a fee of $25, which will get them three tickets for guests.

“Three tickets is not enough at all,” graduating senior Jesus Flores said. “My family alone is a family of six. Am I supposed to pick and choose between three people? Three tickets is a joke.”

If possible, the group said it will sell more tickets on a first-come, first served basis.

Abarca said one of the most difficult challenges the CSSA faced was informing the student body. She designed a website as a form of outreach

so students could access information and purchase tickets to the graduation, which will be held May 27 at the historic Castro Theater from noon to 5 p.m.