The maintenence vehicle parked in between the Creative Arts and Fine Arts Bulidings. (Shaylyn Martos/Golden Gate Xpress)

A man driving a campus maintenance vehicle hit a woman who was sleeping in the walkway between the Fine Arts and Creative Arts buildings around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Senior graphic design student Emma Carr saw the incident and said the woman was laying on the cement underneath the awning out of the rain, and she may have been homeless.

Carr said the man, who wore a shirt with an SF State logo and carried a toolbag, backed the maintenance vehicle into the woman, who yelled loudly and grabbed her shin. The woman then walked into the Fine Arts Building.

“I really don’t think [the staff member] saw her,” Carr said. “He was really upset that no one said anything [to warn him].”

The woman struck by the vehicle left the scene shortly after the accident, according to Carr.

The driver, who did not call police, was a white man in his mid-40s to early-50s with a white beard. He declined to comment, expressing concern that he would lose his job, but when University Police arrived on the scene he gave a statement.

After talking to UPD, the driver opened a door to the Fine Arts Building with a key on his keychain and left the scene.

Police, who arrived on the scene around 9:40 a.m. referred to the man as ‘Scott,’ but would not release his full name and refused comment.

Xpress reporter is gathering information from the University Police Department. Updates will come in as information is made available.