Chief of Police William Scott delivered a historic apology Aug. 26 to the city’s LGBTQ+ community on behalf of the San Francisco Police Department.

“We are here tonight to reflect and to apologize for our past actions against the LGBTQ+ community and acknowledge the harm that has been done that still lingers to this day,” Scott said while addressing a small crowd inside the Glide Memorial United Methodist Church in the Tenderloin.

The meeting took place on the 53rd anniversary of the Compton’s Cafeteria riot of 1966. Activists hope it’s the first of many listening sessions held to improve relations between the SFPD and the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s a start,” said Alex U. Inn, a drag king and musical performer who led the Resistance Contingent in the San Francisco Pride Parade and is running for election to the SF Pride Board.

“We can’t just have one or two [meetings] and say, ‘OK, everything is fixed.’ This is decades and generations of pain from the hands of police officers.”

Predating the more famous Stonewall riot by three years, the Compton’s Cafeteria riot took place in the Tenderloin after a transgender woman is said to have thrown her coffee at a police officer when he harassed her. The riot marks an important milestone in the uprising of transgender people against police harassment in San Francisco.

Police would routinely harass, abuse and use violence against transgender women and gay men, said Susan Stryker, who co-produced the Emmy Award-winning “Screaming Queens.”