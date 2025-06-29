Photos: San Francisco celebrates 55th annual Pride parade

Today, San Francisco’s Pride parade was as much a protest as a celebration as massive crowds spilled out from underground BART and Muni trains to Market Street, where beads, leather, rainbows and glitter sparkled in the sunshine. Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets and parks to mark the culmination of the city’s Pride Month festivities.

The 55th annual parade, held under the theme “Queer Joy is Resistance,” took on a more defiant tone than recent years, reflecting the LGBTQ+ community’s response to what organizers describe as renewed threats to civil rights. Since the Trump administration took office in January, many of the gains made by the LGBTQ+ community over the past few years, from transgender rights to DEI programs in government, have been uncertain.

The parade began in the morning and lasted for over four hours, with over 250 contingents marching.

The joy wasn’t limited to Market Street. During and after the parade, at Civic Center Plaza, there were multiple stages, and food, beverages and merchandise for sale.