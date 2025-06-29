The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Photos: San Francisco celebrates 55th annual Pride parade

Tens of thousands of people crowded downtown San Francisco to celebrate LGBTQ+ history and show resistance against the current federal administration’s actions
‎ Gabriel Carver, PhotgrapherJun 29, 2025
Gabriel Carver
Two parade attendees sit down on the grass at Civic Center Plaza and listen to music together on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

Today, San Francisco’s Pride parade was as much a protest as a celebration as massive crowds spilled out from underground BART and Muni trains to Market Street, where beads, leather, rainbows and glitter sparkled in the sunshine. Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets and parks to mark the culmination of the city’s Pride Month festivities.

The 55th annual parade, held under the theme “Queer Joy is Resistance,” took on a more defiant tone than recent years, reflecting the LGBTQ+ community’s response to what organizers describe as renewed threats to civil rights. Since the Trump administration took office in January, many of the gains made by the LGBTQ+ community over the past few years, from transgender rights to DEI programs in government, have been uncertain.

The parade began in the morning and lasted for over four hours, with over 250 contingents marching.

The joy wasn’t limited to Market Street. During and after the parade, at Civic Center Plaza, there were multiple stages, and food, beverages and merchandise for sale.

A parade attendee stands on top of a light pole to watch the parade on Sunday, June 29, 2025.  (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)
Penis-shaped Jell-O shots sold at the San Francisco Pride Parade on Sunday, June 29, 2025.  (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)
The Dusty Rhino float during the San Francisco Pride Parade on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)
Civic Center Plaza served as the Kaiser Permanente main stage area for the pride celebration. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)
A parade attendee dressed as an angel in front of City Hall on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)
Two children in a wagon on Market Street during the San Francisco Pride Parade on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gabriel Carver
Gabriel Carver, Visuals Editor
Gabriel Carver (he/him) is a third-year photojournalism student and minoring in kinesiology. He was born and raised in Sacramento, the city that sculpted him as a person and brought him to his art, photography. He is the visuals editor for Golden Gate Xpress and hopes to learn from the best. Gabriel enjoys physical activities and jazz. Gabriel Carver (él) es estudiante de tercer año en fotoperiodismo con una especialización en kinesiología. Nació y creció en Sacramento, la ciudad que lo formó como persona y lo llevó a su arte, la fotografía. Es el editor de visuales de Golden Gate Xpress y espera aprender de los mejores. A Gabriel le gustan las actividades físicas y el jazz.