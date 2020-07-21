San Francisco congressional candidate accused of sexual assault

Writer Elizabeth Croydon accused California 12th Congressional District candidate Shahid Buttar of repeatedly sexually harassing her for more than a decade while he lived in Washington D.C.

Shahid Buttar gives a speech during the 'Fuck AmeriKKKan Independence Day' protest at Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, on July 4, 2020. (Harika Maddala / Golden Gate Xpress)

“ Based on my personal experiences and many others not detailed, Shahid Buttar is not trustworthy or deserving of holding elected office” — Elizabeth Croydon

Croydon alleged, in a Medium post published Tuesday afternoon, that beginning in 2003 when Buttar lived in a communal home of artists and activists that she would frequently visit, he would regularly make unwelcome sexual advances and comments toward her despite her clear rejections of him.

“Based on my personal experiences and many others not detailed, Shahid Buttar is not trustworthy or deserving of holding elected office,” Croydon wrote. “I’m compelled to share my history about Shahid as he may have harassed other women and may continue this behavior as a Congressman if elected.”

Buttar began his campaign in February 2018 to represent California’s 12th district, which covers most of San Francisco and is currently represented by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Buttar ran on a platform based on “climate justice, human rights, and racial justice for all,” according to his website, and he racked up endorsements from former San Francisco Supervisor Eric Mar, grassroots movement The People for Bernie Sanders and the San Francisco chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. In a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle, the organization

said it is considering revoking its endorsement of Buttar in light of the accusation.

Buttar’s campaign provided a statement to Xpress, which he also

posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, denying Croydon’s allegations.

“A former acquaintance recently provided a statement on Twitter regarding sexual harassment. These claims are false,” the statement read. “Every survivor must be heard, and I hope to be allowed the same opportunity to be heard as well.”

Buttar is the first Democrat to challenge Pelosi in a general election since she was elected to Congress in 1987. Buttar, a democratic socialist, won 13% of the vote in March’s primary election to Pelosi’s 74%.